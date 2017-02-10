Scottie Pippen Reconciles With Wife Afer She Allegedly Cheated With Future

After rumblings of a divorce, it appears that Scottie Pippen has reconciled with his wife.
Larsa Pippen took to Instagram on Wednesday, sharing a caption-less photo of a wedding ring.
Pippen himself also shared photographic evidence of the reconciliation.
The news is somewhat surprising, considering recent events. The two initially appeared to be on track towards a divorce after there were multiple instances of domestic disturbances, as well as Larsa’s reported affair with rapper Future. Not only this, but Pippen had put his house on the market.
These events appear to be all in the past, though, as it looks like the two are very much back together.
H/t BustedCoverage
Thumbnail photo via Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports Images
