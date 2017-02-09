Sergio Perez, Mexico Grand Prix Launch Campaign Against Trump’s Border Wall

Share this:

With President Donald Trump setting the wheels in motion to build a wall along the border between the U.S. and Mexico, Mexican Formula 1 driver Sergio Perez and the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez are speaking out in support of their country.

Perez recently took part in a photo shoot at the circuit, where signs adorned with the hashtag #BridgesNotWalls were displayed prominently in the background. The shoot was “Checo’s” way of showing his support for Mexican Grand Prix promoters’ campaign to both promote the Oct. 29 race, and highlight the good that Mexican people can do, according to Motorsport.com.

“World class international events such as the Formula 1 Gran Premio de Mexico provide an excellent opportunity to showcase to the world what the Mexican people are capable of achieving when we work together,” Perez said, via Motorsport.com. “Through this unique global platform, Mexico has been shown as a warm and welcoming destination. The 2015 and 2016 races were award-winning, 2017 promises to be even more memorable.”

The Sahara Force India driver has always been very outspoken about his national pride, and severed ties with one of his sponsors, Hawkers MX, in November after it made a joke about the border wall shortly after Trump’s election.

Even before signing on to support the Autodromo Hermanos Rodrigurez’s initiative, Perez frequently posted calls for Mexican unity on social media.

Somos mexicanos, y unidos somos más 🤝🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/0VY5X9Fe7J — Sergio Pérez (@SChecoPerez) February 2, 2017

As tensions continue to rise between the U.S. and Mexico, the 2017 Mexican Grand Prix could become a very symbolic event, as it takes place one week after the U.S. Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas.

Thumbnail photo via Sahara Force India