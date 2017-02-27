Stuntman, ‘General Lee’ Replica Recreate Famous ‘Dukes Of Hazzard’ Jumps

Share this:

There’s a reason that some stunts are done in the movies: Because they only should be done in movies.

Stuntman Raymond Kohn apparently missed that memo, however, as he and a specially made 1969 Dodge Charger used downtown Detroit as the place to perform an insane recreation of the famous jumps performed in the “The Dukes of Hazzard.” Kohn’s Charger certainly looks and sounds like “General Lee” from the television series, but his stunt definitely didn’t go as smoothly as the ones from the show.

To his credit, Kohn had no issue admitting that the jump actually was as scary as it looked.

Kohn’s car traveled 134 feet and reached as high as 25 feet off the ground, according to Autoblog. The replica vehicle apparently was modified to absorb the brunt of the forces created by Kohn’s landing.