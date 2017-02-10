Super Bowl LI Viewers Weren’t Fans Of Willie McGinest And Patriots’ Swearing

Share this:

Tweet







The New England Patriots pulled off the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history when they beat the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI, so, naturally, the guys were pretty excited.

Because of that excitement, former Patriots linebacker Willie McGinest, who spent 12 of his 15 NFL seasons in New England, inadvertently dropped some F-bombs while he carried the Lombardi Trophy out to the team, and many of the players began swearing, too. Well, FOX wasn’t quick enough to censor the foul language, and apparently a lot of viewers weren’t too happy about it.

SB Nation acquired records from the Federal Communications Commission, and there were plenty of complaints about McGinest and the rest of the Patriots.

There are a lot more where those two came from, and you can see the rest of the complaints on SB Nation here.

These angry viewers might not get what they want from the FCC, though. SB Nation pointed out that the FCC fined CBS $550,000 for Janet Jackson’s “wardrobe malfunction” at Super Bowl XXXVIII — which coincidentally was played in Houston and won by the Patriots — but it was overturned in a federal appeals court.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images