This UFC Champ Thinks Conor McGregor Would Beat Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Share this:

Tweet







While there’s a chance — perhaps a good one — that Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather Jr. never square off inside of a boxing ring, there’s also a chance — again, maybe a good one — that such a fight would be a snoozefest despite the hype surrounding it.

Early odds peg Mayweather as a heavy favorite, which makes sense given that he’s a boxing legend with a perfect 49-0 record whereas McGregor, a UFC champion, is known for his mixed martial arts prowess.

But while boxing and MMA are completely different beasts, UFC women’s strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk still likes McGregor’s chances in a boxing match against Mayweather.

“Of course I would put money on Conor, but it’s going to be a very difficult fight. It’s a different fight than an MMA fight,” Jedrzejczyk recently told TMZ Sports. “The fight is going to be in the ring and not in the octagon, so it’s completely different.”

McGregor certainly sounds confident as speculation continues to swirl regarding whether he’ll eventually fight Mayweather. Perhaps he could make Jedrzejczyk — and whoever else bets on The Notorious — some money by shocking the world.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images