Conor McGregor Throws Down Big Threat For Floyd Mayweather’s ‘Little Head’

Conor McGregor’s intentions are perfectly clear.

“I’m pursuing that, and no one can stop me from pursuing that,” The UFC champion recently told GQ Magazine of a potential boxing match with Floyd Mayweather Jr.

McGregor doesn’t plan on stepping into the ring just for a payday, either. The 28-year-old MMA fighter instead is looking to do some serious damage against the boxing legend despite early odds pegging Mayweather as a huge favorite.

“Yeah, of course we are. We’re talking about boxing. That’s it,” McGregor said after pointing out the differences between “boxing” and “fighting” to GQ’s Zach Baron. “But again, age waits for no man. He’s 40 years of age.

“He’s a little … he’s got a little head on him. Honestly, my fist is bigger than his head. I sleep people. I put people unconscious. I’m stating facts. If I hit that man, his head is gonna go into the bleachers. You understand that? If I crack that little head of his, it’s gonna go clean off his shoulders and up into the bleachers.”

So, what if McGregor and Mayweather never agree to a contract to fight?

“I mean, that’s the one that everyone wants, that’s the one that makes the most sense,” McGregor told GQ. “But I’ve no problem going and slapping the head off one of his opponents that he couldn’t finish. All he does is decisions. He can never stop them. So all I have to do is pick some schmuck out that he only could decision, bounce the left hand off his dome, sleep him, and then there you go: It’s already done.”

Either way, it sounds like someone’s getting decapitated.

Thumbnail photo via Adam Hunger/USA TODAY Sports Images