Tom Brady, Patriots Reportedly In ‘Very Early Talks’ On New Contract

Tom Brady and the New England Patriots have begun discussions on a new contract, according to a report from the Boston Herald’s Jeff Howe.

A source told Howe on Thursday the sides “have expressed mutual interest” in a reworked deal. The negotiations were described as “very early talks.”

Brady’s current contract — which is viewed as one of the best bargains in professional sports — runs through the 2019 season. The quarterback is set to make just $1 million in base salary next season and will pocket a $13 million signing bonus, bringing his cap hit to $14 million. Forty-two players have higher 2017 cap hits, including 21 quarterbacks.

In 2018 and 2019, that cap hit jumps to $22 million, with Brady set to make $14 million in salary, $7 million in signing bonus and $1 million in roster bonus each season, according to Spotrac.

Brady had one of the best seasons of his career in 2016, throwing 28 touchdown passes with just two interceptions and finishing second in NFL MVP voting behind Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan. He capped it with his fifth Lombardi Trophy and his fourth Super Bowl MVP award, leading a historic rally to beat Ryan and the Falcons in Super Bowl LI.

Brady will be 40 by the time the 2017 season begins, but he told The MMQB’s Peter King last weekend he hopes to play until his mid-40s.

