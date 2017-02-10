U.S. Soccer Rumors: Carli Lloyd To Join Manchester City Women’s Team

Share this:

Carli Lloyd could be the next U.S. women’s soccer team star who takes her talents overseas.

Manchester City’s women’s team could be on the verge of signing the 2015 FIFA Women’s World Cup hero, The Times’ Henry Winter and Four Four Two’s Andrew Gibney reported Friday on Twitter.

Strong possibility that Carli Lloyd, world champion & Fifa Women's Player of Year, will join @ManCityWomen. Great coup for City if she signs — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) February 10, 2017

Done some digging. As I understand it, @CarliLloyd to @ManCityWomen is happening. Deal already done. Huge statement from #MCWFC — Andrew Gibney (@Gibney_A) February 10, 2017

Lloyd currently plays club soccer for the Houston Dash in the National Women’s Soccer League. Losing a marquee player like Lloyd — she won the 2016 FIFA Best Women’s Player Award — would be a blow to the NWSL, the top U.S. women’s domestic league.

Manchester City won 2016 Women’s Super League (English League) title, and Lloyd’s arrival would undoubtedly strengthen the club ahead of the UEFA Women’s Champions League quarterfinals, which will begin next month. Lloyd could partner with England star Jill Scott in the midfield, adding veteran savvy to an already strong group.

A number of Lloyd’s U.S. women’s soccer teammates have opted to sign with European teams during the NWSL offseason. Alex Morgan joined French club Lyon, Crystal Dunn signed with Chelsea in January, and Heather O’Reilly landed with Arsenal.

Earlier this month, the NWSL announced a new television deal with Lifetime Network, and 2017 is seen as a pivotal season. Lloyd joining Manchester City would only continue the exodus of high-profile players at a time when women’s professional soccer in the U.S. needs boosting.

