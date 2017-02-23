Watch Tom Brady Give Patriots Fans Ulcers By Wiping Out On A Ski Jump

Share this:

It’s a good thing Tom Brady is pliable.

The New England Patriots quarterback is enjoying his offseason after engineering the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history over the Atlanta Falcons. But Brady didn’t exactly put Patriots fans at ease in his latest Instagram post.

The 39-year-old QB posted a video Thursday of what looks like him taking a tumble while attempting a pretty sizable ski jump. If you’re a New England fan, you might want to watch this sitting down.

If you french fry when you're supposed to pizza, you're gonna have a bad time! Trust me!!! A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Feb 23, 2017 at 6:45am PST

We’re assuming Brady is OK, but that’s not exactly a sight Patriots Nation wants to see.

Of course, this isn’t the first time TB12 has tempted fate in the offseason. He spent last February skiing double black diamonds in Montana, and he famously jumped off a cliff in Costa Rica shortly after the Patriots won Super Bowl XLIX.

Brady doesn’t have plans to retire anytime soon and seems to have his body in tip-top shape. But for the sake of Patriots fans’ hearts, can you lay off the ski jumps for a little bit, Tom?