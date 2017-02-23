Who Went Where? Recapping Every 2017 NBA Trade Deadline Move

Share this:

The 2017 NBA trade deadline has come and gone, and there weren’t as many fireworks as fans expected to see.

DeMarcus Cousins was unquestionably the highlight of the trade deadline build-up, as the All-Star center was dealt to the New Orleans Pelicans for a combination of players and draft picks. Outside of that, there wasn’t a whole lot to get excited about.

There were a handful of deals, though, and we’ve got you covered with all the action from Thursday’s deadline.

Here’s a recap of every trade deadline deal.

— Toronto Raptors acquire Serge Ibaka (PF) from the Orlando Magic in exchange for Terrence Ross (SF) and a 2017 first-round draft pick.

— New Orleans Pelicans acquire DeMarcus Cousins (C) and Omri Casspi (SF) from the Sacramento Kings in exchange for Buddy Hield (SG), Tyreke Evans (SG) and Langston Galloway (SG), as well as a 2017 first and second round pick.

— Houston Rockets acquire Lou Williams (SF) from the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Corey Brewer (SF) and a 2017 first-round draft pick.

— Washington Wizards acquire Bojan Bogdanovic (SG) and Chris McCullough (PF) from the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for Marcus Thornton (SG), Andrew Nicholson (PF) and a 2017 first-round draft pick.

— Atlanta Hawks acquire Ersan Ilyasova (PF) from the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for Tiago Splitter (C) and two future second-round draft picks.

— Dallas Mavericks acquire Nerlens Noel (PF) from the 76ers in exchange for Justin Anderson (SF), Andrew Bogut (C) and a future first-round draft pick.

— Nets acquire K.J. McDaniels (SG) from the Rockets in exchange for a future second-round draft pick.

— Denver Nuggets acquire Roy Hibbert (C) from the Milwaukee Bucks in exchange for a future second-round draft pick.

— Lakers acquire Tyler Ennis (PG) from the Rockets in exchange for Marcelo Huertas (PG).

— Phoenix Suns acquire Mike Scott (PF) from the Hawks in exchange for cash considerations.

— Raptors acquire P.J. Tucker (SF) from the Suns in exchange for Jared Sullinger (PF), as well as a 2017 second-round draft pick and 2018 second-round draft pick.

— Oklahoma City Thunder acquire Taj Gibson (PF), Doug McDermott (SF) and a 2018 second-round draft pick from the Chicago Bulls in exchange for Cameron Payne (PG), Joffrey Lauvergne (PF) and Anthony Morrow (SG).

Thumbnail photo Chuck Cook/USA TODAY Sports Images