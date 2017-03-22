Adam Jones Comes Up Big Again, Lifts Team USA Past Japan To WBC Final

Share this:

Tweet







Team USA is on to the World Baseball Classic final.

For the first time ever, the Americans will play in the WBC title game thanks to a 2-1 semifinal victory Tuesday night over Japan at a rainy Dodger Stadium.

Tuesday’s game was close throughout, and the difference ended up being an Adam Jones — remember him? — RBI groundout in the top of the eighth inning. Brandon Crawford scored the winning run.

As for the rest of the scoring, Andrew McCutchen gave Team USA the early lead when he drove in a run in the top of the fourth.

But Japan responded thanks to a Ryosuke Kikuchi solo shot in the bottom of the sixth.

Team Japan needed a jolt. Ryosuke Kikuchi gave it to them. #WBC2017 pic.twitter.com/dro4Vx08D1 — WBC Baseball (@WBCBaseball) March 22, 2017

Team USA will play Puerto Rico on Wednesday night at 9 p.m. ET for the WBC title.

Thumbnail photo via Kelvin Kuo/USA TODAY Sports Images