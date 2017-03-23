Argentina Vs. Chile Live Stream: Watch CONMEBOL World Cup Game Online

Share this:

Argentina and Chile are set to renew one of world soccer’s great rivalries of the current age.

The teams will face off on Thursday at El Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, in a pivotal 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier in the CONMEBOL region. Fifth-place Argentina’s struggles at the outset of qualifying have left it outside South America’s automatic qualification spots, and a game against fourth-place Chile is no guarantee of three points.

Chile defeated Argentina on penalty kicks in the Copa America final in 2015 and 2016, so these teams know each other all too well.

When: Thursday, March 23, at 7 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FuboTV

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images