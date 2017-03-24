Arizona Vs. Xavier Live Stream: Watch NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 Online

Share this:

No. 2 seed Arizona takes on No. 11 seed Xavier in a Sweet 16 matchup in the West Region on Thursday night at the SAP Center.

Xavier upset a pair of Atlantic Coast Conference schools in No. 6 seed Maryland and No. 3 seed Florida State to earn a Sweet 16 berth. Arizona defeated No. 15 seed North Dakota and No. 7 seed Saint Mary’s to reach this stage.

Here’s how to watch Arizona-Xavier online.

When: Thursday, March 23 at 10:07 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NCAA.com

Thumbnail photo via Kelvin Kuo/USA TODAY Sports Images