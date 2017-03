Share this:

Tweet







If Arsenal is going to reach the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals, they have some work to do Tuesday.

The Gunners face a tall task as they take on Bayern Munich in the second leg of round-of-16 play, trailing 5-1 on aggregate.

Can Arsenal make history at Emirates Stadium? Here’s how you can watch and find out.

When: Tuesday, 2:45 p.m. ET

Live stream: FOX Soccer 2Go

Thumbnail photo via YouTube screenshot