Atletico Madrid’s Fernando Torres Suffers Scary Head Injury During Match

Atletico Madrid striker Fernando Torres suffered a head injury as a result of a scary collision during a match on Thursday.

Late in Atletico Madrid’s match against Deportivo la Coruna, Torres challenged an opposing player for a ball in the air, which resulted in the two colliding heads. Torres fell to the pitch, as teammates urged medical attention.

You can watch the play unfold in the video below.

(Warning: the video contains graphic imaging.)

Thoughts and prayers go out to Fernando Torres pic.twitter.com/ii9BAvEE1j — True Soccer Life (@TrueSccrLife) March 3, 2017

Torres was taken to the hospital, where he was treated for the injury. Atletico Madrid, and Torres himself, provided positive updates via Twitter following the accident.

Thanks for the messages of support for @Torres. He’s stable and conscious. He’ll spend the night in hospital and undergo more tests tomorrow — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) March 2, 2017

Good news (1/2) @Torres has undergone a cranial and cervical CT. There are no alterations nor traumatic injuries — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) March 2, 2017

Good news (2/2)@Torres, conscious and lucid, he will spend the night in hospital for observation as per medical protocol. — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) March 2, 2017

“Thanks to all for worrying about me and for your messages of support. It’s just been a scare. I hope to come back very soon!" F. Torres — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) March 2, 2017

