Atletico Madrid’s Fernando Torres Suffers Scary Head Injury During Match

Atletico Madrid striker Fernando Torres suffered a head injury as a result of a scary collision during a match on Thursday.
Late in Atletico Madrid’s match against Deportivo la Coruna, Torres challenged an opposing player for a ball in the air, which resulted in the two colliding heads. Torres fell to the pitch, as teammates urged medical attention.
You can watch the play unfold in the video below.
(Warning: the video contains graphic imaging.)
Torres was taken to the hospital, where he was treated for the injury. Atletico Madrid, and Torres himself, provided positive updates via Twitter following the accident.
Thumbnail photo via YouTube/Atletico de Madrid
Powered by WordPress.com VIP