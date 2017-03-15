Bill Belichick Explains His Connection To WWII In D-Day Documentary Trailer

Share this:

Tweet







Move over, Morgan Freeman. There’s a new narrator in town.

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick signed on with the World War II Foundation and Tim Gray Media to narrate the documentary “D-Day: Over Normandy,” but for people who don’t know much about Belichick, it might seem pretty strange to have an NFL coach involved in the project. The film fixed that potential problem, though, by prominently featuring Belichick in the trailer, which was released Tuesday.

So, before introducing anything about the documentary, Belichick talks about his childhood in Annapolis, Md., and explains his connection to WWII.

Belichick’s relationship with his father, Steve Belichick, and his love of the U.S. Naval Academy probably isn’t news to Patriots fans, but it gives them a chance to listen to the coach’s new gig. And, who knows? Maybe it’s also a preview of Belichick’s life after football.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images