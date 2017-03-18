Cavaliers Vs. Clippers Live Stream: Watch NBA Game Online

Share this:

The defending champion Cleveland Cavaliers open a four-game road trip Saturday night at Staples Center against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Cavaliers star forward Kevin Love returned from a knee injury Thursday against the Utah Jazz, but point guard Kyrie Irving and shooting guard Iman Shumpert left that game with injuries and their status is unclear for Saturday night’s tilt.

The Clippers finally are healthy but that hasn’t translated into wins as they are 5-8 since the All-Star break and have lost three games in a row.

Cleveland currently holds the top spot in the Eastern Conference, while the Clippers recent slide has them occupying the No. 5 spot in the Western Conference.

Here’s how you can watch Cavaliers vs. Clippers online.

When: Saturday, March 18, at 8:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: WatchESPN

