Craig Anderson Robs Noel Acciari Of Backhand Goal With Stellar Glove Save

The Boston Bruins fell 3-2 to the Ottawa Senators Tuesday night at TD Garden with an impressive game by Senators goaltender Craig Anderson. Boston is still winless against Ottawa this season with an 0-3 record and one game remaining in the season series.

Anderson was spectacular all game and made a tremendous glove save on a backhanded attempt from Bruins forward Noel Acciari right in front of the net in a critical time of the game.

To see Anderson’s impressive glove save check out the video above from the DCU Save of the Day.

Thumbnail photo from Anne-Marie Sorvin/USA TODAY Sports