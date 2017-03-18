Crying Northwestern Kid Becomes Immediate NCAA Tournament Internet Sensation

Share this:

Tweet







Sports are emotional, and the NCAA Tournament might be the greatest example of that every single March.

So keep that in mind when we take a look at a particular Northwestern fan, who really didn’t like a call with 7:36 remaining in the eight-seeded Wildcats’ second-round matchup with the No. 1 seed Gonzaga Bulldogs.

Enjoy.

March gets to all of us, kid 😰#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/pOYqQZgPvf — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 18, 2017

LITTLE WILDCAT pic.twitter.com/xXVUrGdiGQ — SB Nation GIF (@SBNationGIF) March 18, 2017

I hope we all find something we love as much as this kid loves Northwestern basketball. pic.twitter.com/QrB9P6wru6 — SB Nation (@SBNation) March 18, 2017

PLEASE GOD pic.twitter.com/OOzXW7GoPl — SB Nation GIF (@SBNationGIF) March 18, 2017

Tfw you have Northwestern in your final two pic.twitter.com/S4ZweyTZJN — Marina Molnar (@mkmolnar) March 18, 2017

March Madness can get to anyone. pic.twitter.com/SX4E6wGyXO — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 18, 2017

When you miss an easy question on your SAT practice test pic.twitter.com/0XUuLc04bF — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) March 18, 2017

when your drama program is better than your basketball program https://t.co/G4opUBYeac — Derek Thompson (@DKThomp) March 18, 2017

when they shut down the keg pic.twitter.com/634kXOhQlj — Rohan Nadkarni (@RohanNadkarni) March 18, 2017

Tfw you blow a 28-3 lead in the Super Bowl. https://t.co/MJC96IsKVc — Andrew Joseph (@AndyJ0seph) March 18, 2017

That, ladies and gentlemen, is how you become an instant celebrity in 2017.

Unfortunately for him, his Wildcats lost 79-73.

Thumbnail screen shot via Twitter/@Deadspin