Crying Northwestern Kid Becomes Immediate NCAA Tournament Internet Sensation

Sports are emotional, and the NCAA Tournament might be the greatest example of that every single March.
So keep that in mind when we take a look at a particular Northwestern fan, who really didn’t like a call with 7:36 remaining in the eight-seeded Wildcats’ second-round matchup with the No. 1 seed Gonzaga Bulldogs.
Enjoy.
That, ladies and gentlemen, is how you become an instant celebrity in 2017.
Unfortunately for him, his Wildcats lost 79-73.
Thumbnail screen shot via Twitter/@Deadspin
