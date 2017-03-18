NCAA Tournament

Crying Northwestern Kid Becomes Immediate NCAA Tournament Internet Sensation

by on Sat, Mar 18, 2017 at 7:38PM
Sports are emotional, and the NCAA Tournament might be the greatest example of that every single March.

So keep that in mind when we take a look at a particular Northwestern fan, who really didn’t like a call with 7:36 remaining in the eight-seeded Wildcats’ second-round matchup with the No. 1 seed Gonzaga Bulldogs.

Enjoy.

That, ladies and gentlemen, is how you become an instant celebrity in 2017.

Unfortunately for him, his Wildcats lost 79-73.

Thumbnail screen shot via Twitter/@Deadspin

