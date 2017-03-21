David Ross Quicksteps To ‘Go Cubs Go’ In Bedazzled Uniform On ‘Dancing With The Stars’

Share this:

David Ross is the first Major League Baseball player to appear on “Dancing with the Stars,” and they made sure everyone knew that during his first performance on the ABC show.

The former Chicago Cubs catcher, who retired after the club won the 2016 World Series, was tasked with doing a quickstep with dancing partner Lindsay Arnold on the Season 24 premiere Monday night, and they turned the stage into Wrigley Field. Ross and Arnold danced to “Go Cubs Go,” and the 40-year-old donned a bedazzled Chicago uniform for the occasion.

Almost time! #cubs #mlb #DWTS #LadyandtheGramp A post shared by David Ross (@grandparossy_3) on Mar 20, 2017 at 2:14pm PDT

Ross’ performance actually wasn’t too shabby, and the pair earned straight sevens from the judges for a score of 28 out of 40. So, who knows? Maybe Ross can add some more hardware to his MLB collection by the end of the “DWTS” season.