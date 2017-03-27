Did Indians GM’s Young Son Spill Beans On Francisco Lindor’s Next Contract?

Share this:

In an industry where controlling the message is important and staying tight-lipped often is the preferred way of business, 6-year-old Brody Chernoff’s candor is a breath of fresh air.

Brody, the son of Cleveland Indians general manager Mike Chernoff, visited the team’s radio broadcast booth Saturday during the ninth inning of the Tribe’s spring training game against the Chicago White Sox. Veteran announcer Tom Hamilton playfully asked Brody if his dad was working on any deals, and the youngster’s response was priceless — and perhaps provided some insight into shortstop Francisco Lindor’s next contract with the Indians.

“He’s trying to, um, get Lindor to play for seven more years,” Brody said, causing the booth to erupt in laughter.

What started as a fun, harmless exchange ended with what could be a glimpse of Cleveland’s plans. The Indians reportedly have discussed a long-term contract extension with Lindor’s agents this spring, and Brody’s apparent news dump, if accurate, just might indicate what the organization is thinking in terms of the deal’s length.

Lindor, a first-round draft pick in 2011, has evolved into one of Major League Baseball’s brightest young stars. The 23-year-old hit .301 with 15 home runs, 78 RBI and 19 stolen bases last season while helping the Indians reach the World Series.

Thumbnail photo via Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports Images