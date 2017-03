Share this:

Tweet







Located at the mouth of Hanover Street in the North End, Taranta is a mix of Peruvian and Italian food. Chef/Owner Jose Duarte is the brains behind this operation, and makes a Pico Sour that is out of this world.

For more info on Taranta, find them online:

TARANTARIST.COM

FACEBOOK: @TARANTA12

TWITTER: @TARANTABOSTON

INSTAGRAM: @TARANTABOSTON