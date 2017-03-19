Duke Vs. South Carolina Live Stream: Watch NCAA Tournament Second Round Online

Share this:

Duke’s road to the Final Four from the East Region got a whole lot easier when top-seeded Villanova was upset Saturday, but the No. 2 seed Blue Devils still need to beat South Carolin in the second round Sunday.

The Blue Devils and Gamecocks will square off at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina.

Here’s how to watch Duke-South Carolina online.

When: Sunday, March 19, at 8:40 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NCAA.com

