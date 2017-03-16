Florida State Vs. Florida Gulf Coast Live Stream: Watch NCAA Tournament First Round Online

Share this:

Florida bragging rights will be on the line Thursday when No. 3 seed Florida State battles No. 14 seed Florida Gulf Coast in the first round of the West Region.

FSU is a very talented team led by likely top five NBA draft pick Jonathan Isaac, but FGCU has an athletic, experienced squad that won’t be afraid of the bright lights of the NCAA Tournament.

Here’s how to watch Florida State-Florida Gulf Coast online.

When: Thursday, March 16 at 9:20 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NCAA.com

