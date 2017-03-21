Forget Flying Above Traffic; This Vehicle Drives Right Over Other Cars

Share this:

The automotive industry constantly is looking for ways make commuting easier. Not until now, though, has a vehicle existed that makes circumventing traffic look so cool.

A video uploaded to YouTube on Monday revealed Hum Rider, a vehicle that widens and elevates to enable driving over traffic jams. The vehicle is being spotlighted by Verizon in an effort to bring attention to Hum by Verizon, a service compatible with more than 150 million vehicles, according to USA TODAY.

Although it’s highly a vehicle like this ever will become street legal, the Hum Rider is pretty amazing nonetheless.

Verizon reportedly teamed up with Thinkmodo to produce the video, while Thinkmodo contracted mechanical engineer, A2ZFX, to build the actual vehicle. The construction of the Hum Rider took roughly eight weeks, according to USA TODAY.

Verizon teamed up with a content marketing firm Thinkmodo on this Hum Rider video, which it hopes will go viral like some previous Thinkmodo videos, including this funny/scary Devil Baby sequence.

We have to admit, of all the concepts designed to beat grid-locked traffic, the Hum Rider might be the best.