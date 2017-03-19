Gennady Golovkin Successfully Defends Titles Vs. Danny Jacobs In Close Fight

Share this:

Tweet







It certainly wasn’t easy, but Gennady Golovkin will take it.

The middleweight champion successfully defended his belts against Danny Jacobs Saturday night via unanimous decision. But the 115-112, 115-112 and 114-113 scores mean it was a close one at Madison Square Garden. GGG now is 37-0, while Jacobs is 32-2.

As for the undercard, Srisaket Sor Rungvisai stunned the previously undefeated Roman Gonzalez with a win via majority decision (113-113, 114-112, 114-112), Carlos Cuadras beat Daniel Carmona by unanimous decision (97-93, 97-93, 96-94) and Ryan Martin earned a TKO victory in Round 8 over Bryant Cruz.

Thumbnail photo via Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports Images