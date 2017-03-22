Ghost Of Dale Earnhardt Sr. Shows Up To Washington Capitals Game

Share this:

In addition to being one of the greatest drivers in NASCAR history, Dale Earnhardt Sr. had one of the most distinguishable appearances the sport has ever seen. Some fans, however, have managed to master the look and garb of “The Intimidator.”

One of those fans was in the District of Columbia on Tuesday to watch the Washington Capitals take on the Calgary Flames. Seated right behind the glass, the Earnhardt doppelganger quickly became a hit at the Verizon Center.

3 at the Caps game pic.twitter.com/yE56w0hLPa — Danny (@recordsANDradio) March 22, 2017

Granted, Earnhardt wasn’t for known for his beer-drinking skills, but at least the doppelganger’s outfit was spot-on, with Goodwrench firesuit and trademark sunglasses. Unlike the real seven-time Winston Cup champion, though, the fan’s act appeared to wear a little thin as the game went on.

friend: you won't go to the game dressed as dale earnhardt me: hold my beer pic.twitter.com/n05gZY9SWy — CSN Capitals (@CSNCapitals) March 22, 2017

The real Earnhardt’s son, Dale Earnhardt Jr., has been playing a bit of dress up lately as well, and his cycling attire has proven to be quite polarizing.