Here’s An Adorable Dog Playing Fetch On The Ice At Capitals’ Arena

Sometimes, the internet is a place where anyone and everyone — qualified or not — can stand on the soapbox and give their opinion on the most complicated, high-level topics. And then, other times, there are videos of dogs playing fetch on the ice at an NHL arena.

This is the latter.

One very good golden retriever turned the Verizon Center sheet into their own backyard with a game of fetch. Fittingly, a hockey puck was the object of said game of fetch.

The result? An adorable viral video that, as of Monday morning, already had been retweeted 17,000 times.

When the dog wants to play catch with the puck on the ice at Verizon Center, you play catch with the dog on the ice at Verizon Center. 🐶 pic.twitter.com/UWMZ75TVmE — CSN Capitals (@CSNCapitals) March 26, 2017

That gives new meaning to dump and chase.