Ian Kinsler On Latin Style Of Play: ‘They Were Raised Differently’

Ahead of the World Baseball Classic finals, Team USA second basemen Ian Kinsler made some rather controversial remarks about some of the Latin American teams participating in the tournament.

Kinsler vocalized his views on the differences between the countries’ style of play, particularly on-field emotion and celebration.

this makes me wanna root for puerto rico 🤔 https://t.co/EkXfDTejCz pic.twitter.com/qjg6umUjHM — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) March 22, 2017

Kinsler’s comments certainly take away from the mission of the WBC. The tournament is a way of bringing countries together from all over the world with a shared love for baseball. The WBC has been a sight to see this year, as there have been a number of highlight reel plays and exciting finishes.

His remarks are even more puzzling considering he shares a clubhouse and field with tons of Latin American players over the course of the MLB season. While he might view on-field celebration as a sign of disrespecting the game, many could view it as entertaining and appealing.

When it boils down, visual emotion and passion on the baseball diamond manifests a player’s love for the game. The fact that Kinsler has a problem with that is odd, to say the least.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images