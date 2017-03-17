Jets Reportedly Pulled Contract Offer To Dont’a Hightower After Physical

Share this:

New England Patriots linebacker Dont’a Hightower has battled injuries throughout his NFL career, missing 13 regular season games in five seasons. The Patriots knew this well when they signed him to a four-year, $43.5 million contract earlier this week.

Apparently something the New York Jets saw in Hightower’s physical scared them off, however. The Jets pulled their offer to the linebacker, who visited the team last week, after he took his physical, The MMQB.com’s Albert Breer reported Friday.

The Jets initially offered Hightower a five-year, $55 million contract with a max value of $62.5 million, a source told ESPN’s Rich Cimini.

No one knows about Hightower’s medical history better than the Patriots, so this news shouldn’t be overly concerning. Hightower has never missed a postseason game with the Patriots.

