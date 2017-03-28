John Harbaugh Loves Lawrence Guy ‘To Death,’ Knows Patriots Will, Too

Lawrence Guy received quite the ringing endorsement Tuesday from his former head coach.

Guy spent three seasons with the Baltimore Ravens before signing a four-year contract with the New England Patriots earlier this month, and Ravens coach John Harbaugh clearly has a soft spot for the 6-foot-4, 305-pound defensive tackle.

“They’re getting a blue-collar, undervalued player around the league,” Harbaugh told reporters at the NFL coaches breakfast, via the Boston Herald. “Don’t sleep on Lawrence Guy. Don’t underestimate this player. He is a really good football player, run and pass. I love him to death. Every time I see him, he gives me this big giant Lawrence Guy hug.

“He is a great guy, will be a leader in the locker room. I thought it was a great signing by the Patriots.”

Guy had the best season of his career with the Ravens in 2015, racking up 46 tackles and 4 1/2 of his 6 1/2 career sacks. He’s known as a very good run defender and has the versatility to play in several spots along the defensive line, which Patriots coach Bill Belichick covets.

In New England, Guy will join a defensive tackle group that also features returning players Alan Branch, Malcom Brown and Vincent Valentine.

