John Harbaugh Loves Lawrence Guy ‘To Death,’ Knows Patriots Will, Too

“They’re getting a blue-collar, undervalued player around the league,” Harbaugh told reporters at the NFL coaches breakfast, via the Boston Herald. “Don’t sleep on Lawrence Guy. Don’t underestimate this player. He is a really good football player, run and pass. I love him to death. Every time I see him, he gives me this big giant Lawrence Guy hug.
“He is a great guy, will be a leader in the locker room. I thought it was a great signing by the Patriots.”
Guy had the best season of his career with the Ravens in 2015, racking up 46 tackles and 4 1/2 of his 6 1/2 career sacks. He’s known as a very good run defender and has the versatility to play in several spots along the defensive line, which Patriots coach Bill Belichick covets.
In New England, Guy will join a defensive tackle group that also features returning players Alan Branch, Malcom Brown and Vincent Valentine.
