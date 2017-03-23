Kansas Vs. Purdue Live Stream: Watch NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 Online

Share this:

No. 1 seed Kansas takes on No. 4 seed Purdue on Thursday night in a Sweet 16 showdown in the Midwest Region of the 2017 NCAA Tournament.

The Jayhawks have looked quite impressive through two rounds, particularly in the second round during their easy win over No. 9 seed Michigan State. Kansas is one of two No. 1 seeds remaining in the tournament, and it might be the favorite to win the title at this point.

Here’s how to watch Kansas-Purdue online.

When: Thursday, March 23 at 9:39 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NCAA.com

