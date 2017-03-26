Kentucky Vs. North Carolina Live: Score Updates, Highlights Of NCAA Tournament Elite Eight

Share this:

College basketball fans are in for a treat Sunday night when No. 1 seed North Carolina takes on No. 2 seed Kentucky in the Elite Eight with a berth in the Final Four at stake.

These might be the two best teams remaining in the 2017 NCAA Tournament, but only one of these basketball powerhouses will leave FedEx Forum in Memphis as South Region champions.

Keep it right here for live score updates, highlights and analysis with our Kentucky vs. UNC live blog.

4:53 p.m. ET: The winner of UNC vs. Kentucky will play Oregon in the Final Four. The other Final Four matchup already is set.

South Carolina & Gonzaga is the first Final Four matchup with both teams making its first Final Four app since 1973 (Memphis-Providence). — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 26, 2017

Thumbnail photo via Justin Ford/USA TODAY Sports Images