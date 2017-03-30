LaVar Ball Would Rather Celtics Not Pick Lonzo In This Summer’s NBA Draft

Share this:

Lonzo Ball is primed to be one of the top selections in this year’s NBA Draft, and the UCLA product’s father is well aware of that.

LaVar Ball has taken the sports world by storm throughout his son’s collegiate campaign, including boisterous claims of Lonzo’s talent and potential impact in the NBA.

As it stands currently, the Boston Celtics have the best chance of winning the No. 1 selection in this year’s draft lottery. Although Lonzo being selected No. 1 would play right into the hands of LaVar’s bravado, the elder Ball would rather see the Celtics pass on his son if they do end up owning the top pick.

“Yes. I want him to be a (Los Angeles) Laker, but that’s my preference,” Ball said on WEEI’s Dale & Holley with Rich Keefe on Thursday, as transcribed by CSNNE. “But like I’ve said, whoever picks my son, that’s fine, but that’s just my opinion. It wouldn’t be like I’m like, ‘Aw, man. He’s got to go to Boston.’ I would love him to stay in LA. That’s just me, though.”

There’s a good chance the Lakers will have the opportunity to select Ball this summer. They currently have the league’s second-worst record, putting them in a good position to have one of the top picks. However, if their pick falls out of the top three, then the Philadelphia 76ers will own the right to the selection.

We have a feeling LaVar would have difficulty “trusting the process” if Lonzo were to be drafted by Philadelphia.

