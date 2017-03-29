NBA Mock Draft 2017: First-Round Pick Predictions Entering Final Four

The Final Four of the 2017 NCAA Tournament begins Saturday, and Gonzaga center Zach Collins is the only player from the remaining schools expected to be a lottery selection in the upcoming NBA Draft.
Several elite prospects saw their college careers end after the Sweet 16 or Elite 8. UCLA’s Lonzo Ball, and Duke’s Jayson Tatum and Harry Giles are among the notable players who recently declared for the draft. More freshman stars are expected to do the same in the coming week.
Many players didn’t do themselves any favors in March Madness. Ball was outplayed by Kentucky’s De’Aaron Fox in the Sweet 16, and Tatum didn’t make the kind of offensive impact for Duke that people expected.
But there’s still time for the players whose draft stock suffered in the NCAA Tournament to redeem themselves. Team and individual workouts over the next two months will offer additional chances to impress scouts.
Here’s our 10th 2017 NBA mock draft of the season (draft order based on standings as of March 28).
1. Boston Celtics (from Brooklyn Nets): Markelle Fultz, PG, Washington
2. Los Angeles Lakers: Josh Jackson, SF, Kansas
3. Phoenix Suns: Lonzo Ball, PG, UCLA
4. Orlando Magic: Jayson Tatum, SF, Duke
5. Philadelphia 76ers: De’Aaron Fox, PG, Kentucky
6. New York Knicks: Malik Monk, SG, Kentucky
7. Minnesota Timberwolves: Jonathan Isaac, PF, Florida State
8. Sacramento Kings: Dennis Smith Jr., PG, NC State
9. Sacramento Kings (from New Orleans Pelicans): Frank Ntilikina, PG, France
10. Dallas Mavericks: John Collins, PF, Wake Forest
11. Charlotte Hornets: Lauri Markkanen, C, Arizona
12. Detroit Pistons: OG Anunoby, SF, Indiana
13. Chicago Bulls: TJ Leaf, PF, UCLA
14. Denver Nuggets: Zach Collins, C, Gonzaga
15. Portland Trail Blazers: Ivan Rabb, PF, California
16. Miami Heat: Justin Jackson, SF, North Carolina
17. Indiana Pacers: Miles Bridges, SF, Michigan State
18. Milwaukee Bucks: Jarrett Allen, C, Texas
19. Atlanta Hawks: Harry Giles III, PF, Duke
20. Portland Trail Blazers (from Memphis Grizzlies): Dwayne Bacon, SG/SF, Florida State
21. Oklahoma City Thunder: Terrance Ferguson, SF, Australian League
22. Orlando Magic (from Toronto via Los Angeles Clippers): Isaiah Hartenstein, PF, Germany
23. Toronto Raptors: Tyler Lydon, PF, Syracuse
24. Utah Jazz: Luke Kennard, SG, Duke
25. Brooklyn Nets (from Washington Wizards): Justin Patton, C, Creighton
26. Portland Trail Blazers (from Cleveland Cavaliers): Caleb Swanigan, PF, Purdue
27. Brooklyn Nets (from Boston Celtics): Ike Anigbogu, C, UCLA
28. Los Angeles Lakers (from Houston Rockets): Jaron Blossomgame, SF, Clemson
29. San Antonio Spurs: Marques Bolden, C, Duke
30. Utah Jazz (from Golden State Warriors): Jonathan Motley, PF, Baylor
Thumbnail photo via Nelson Chenault/USA TODAY Sports Images
