Lonzo Ball Reveals How LaVar Ball’s Media Comments Affect Him; Results Are Predictable

Lonzo Ball isn’t distracted by the media sideshow his father, Lavar Ball, has become.

The UCLA basketball star told ESPN’s “First Take” on Monday his father’s recent comments haven’t heaped more pressure on him and have no bearing on his game.

“No at the end of the day, I’m on the court, not him,” Lonzo Ball said when asked if he feels added pressure. “Whatever people say off the court, they’re gonna say. At the end of the day, it’s up to me and what I do on the court. I stay true to myself, I work on my game and I’m very calm.”

Lavar Ball has given “March Madness” new meaning this month by boasting about his and his sons’ basketball skills. Those comments only increased attention on Lonzo Ball during UCLA’s failed pursuit of a NCAA national championship.

Lonzo said his father’s public comments don’t affect him because he hears them beforehand and ignores reaction to them.

“I don’t really pay attention to the media. No. I know what he’s going to say.”

So the Lavar Ball show apparently is two-sided, with him on one end and the media and general public on the other. Meanwhile Lonzo and his talented younger brothers, LiAngelo and Lamelo, just play the game they love, while their father revs the hype machine to unprecedented levels for stars their ages.

