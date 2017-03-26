Lewis Hamilton Ready To Get ‘Down And Dirty’ After Ferrari’s Victory

Share this:

Most F1 drivers would be pleased with a runner-up finish to begin the 2017 season, but Lewis Hamilton isn’t like most F1 drivers.

The Mercedes-AMG Petronas driver watched Scuderia Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel coast to a P1 finish at the Australian Grand Prix on Sunday, as Hamilton finished nearly 10 seconds behind, good for P2.. And even though it was a strong day for Mercedes, with Valtteri Bottas calming his first podium as a member of the team, Hamilton sounded anything but satisfied after the race.

"I'll be coming back stronger in the next race, that's for sure" 💪 Fighting talk from @LewisHamilton after his P2 finish today#AusGP 🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/i2gW5yNflx — Formula 1 (@F1) March 26, 2017

Given Ferrari’s performance in preseason testing, its victory Sunday shouldn’t surprise anyone — including Hamilton. Still, even though a racer of Hamilton’s stature doesn’t usually need a push, he’ll likely be plenty motivated going forward, as it appears Ferrari is for real.

Hamilton and the rest of Mercedes will look for revenge Sunday, April 9 at the Grand Prix of China.

