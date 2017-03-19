Liverpool, Manchester City Draw In Combative Premier League Game

Share this:

Tweet







Liverpool and Manchester City took a point apiece from a physical and fierce Premier League clash that concluded with a 1-1 draw Sunday.

After a fraught and goal-less first half at Etihad Stadium, Jurgen Klopp’s side took the lead through a flawless penalty from James Milner past his old team.

Liverpool’s advantage was cancelled out by Sergio Aguero, however, with the Argentinian clinically firing home from close range when Kevin de Bruyne’s cross found him.

Both sides had chances to claim victory before and after the second-half exchange of goals, but nothing could separate the Champions League-chasing rivals.

Liverpool remains in fourth place in the Premier League standings, just one point behind Manchester City.

Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com