Liverpool Vs. Arsenal Live: Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino Score; Reds Up 2-0

Halftime, 2-0 Liverpool: That’s the end of the first half. The Reds lead by two.
45th minute, 2-0 Liverpool: There will be two minutes of added time in the first half.
44th minute, 2-0 Liverpool: A deflection falls kindly to Coutinho inside Arsenal’s penalty area but he can’t beat the on-rushing Cech with his quickly taken shot.
39th minute, 2-0 Liverpool: Mane doubles Liverpool’s lead, having received Firmino’s pass on the right side of Arsenal’s penalty area and beaten Cech with a fine finish.
Mane and Firmino each have a goal and an assist to their credit.
35th minute, 1-0 Liverpool: The referee shows Coquelin a yellow card after successive professional fouls.
28th minute, 1-0 Liverpool: Petr Cech saves Coutinho’s powerful drive from 20 yards out.
24th minute, 1-0 Liverpool: Liverpool has dominated the first 25 minutes, as Arsenal struggles to find its rhythm.
Liverpool hasn’t played outstanding soccer so far but it has been far better than the visitors, and the lead is deserved.
18th minute, 1-0 Liverpool: The Reds still have Arsenal under intense pressure. Another goal could be coming.
16th minute, 1-0 Liverpool: Firmino’s goal rewarded the Reds for their fast start. They have a habit of scoring early.
Ninth minute, 1-0 Liverpool: Roberto Firmino puts Liverpool in front with an emphatic finish from five yards out. Liverpool has gone direct and struck gold.
Sadio Mane crossed from the right to Phillipe Coutinho, who failed to make contact with the delivery but allowed it to roll to Firmino.
The Brazilian finally is back on the score-sheet. Of course, he does so against Arsenal.
https://twitter.com/OptaJoe/status/838083275059003392
Fifth minute, 0-0: Following a corner kick, Arsenal’s Francis Coquelin shoots on goal from 20 yards out, but his effort doesn’t trouble Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet.
Fourth minute, 0-0: Liverpool starts on the front foot, controlling possession and territory early on. But the Reds only have a corner kick to show for their early advantage.
Kickoff, 0-0: The Liverpool-Arsenal Premier League game is under way at Anfield.
Pregame: Ragnar Klavan returns to Liverpool’s starting lineup for the first time since the FA Cup loss to Wolves on Jan. 28. He’ll partner Joel Matip in central defense, while Lucas Leiva drops to the bench.
The rest of Liverpool’s lineup is unchanged from the side that lost to Leicester City on Monday.
Arsenal has made one eye-popping change, dropping Alexis Sanchez to the bench and opting for Olivier Giroud at center forward. Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger explains why the Chilean superstar will initally watch from the sideline.
Sanchez has been Arsenal’s chief goal threat for the last two-plus seasons.
But Giroud has enjoyed success against Liverpool.
Dropping Sanchez is a seismic gamble by Wenger. He could alter Arsenal’s familiar 4-2-3-1 formation.
11:45 a.m.: Here are the starting lineups:
Liverpool
Arsenal
11:30 a.m. ET: Liverpool’s Premier League game against Arsenal on Saturday at Anfield will justifiably command the attention of the soccer world.
Two of the Premier League’s biggest and most popular teams are set to clash at in a game that promises excitement, drama and, of course, goals.
Arsenal occupies fourth place in the Premier League standings with 50 points after 25 games, while Liverpool sits fifth with 49 points after 26 games. The teams have little chance of catching Chelsea and winning the Premier League title. But both clubs are firmly in the hunt for a top-four finish and a place in next season’s UEFA Champions League.
If Liverpool and Arsenal reproduce the form they’ve shown this season against top-six opponents, home fans should leave Anfield with smiles on their faces.
But plot twists occur throughout every Premier League campaign. Will this game mark another pivot point?
Liverpool vs. Arsenal kicks off at 12:30 p.m. ET. Join us right here for all the action from Anfield.
Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com
Powered by WordPress.com VIP