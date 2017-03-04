Liverpool Vs. Arsenal Live: Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino Score; Reds Up 2-0

Share this:

Tweet







Halftime, 2-0 Liverpool: That’s the end of the first half. The Reds lead by two.

An accomplished opening 45 from Liverpool, who go into the break with a comfortable lead. Firmino & Mane with a goal & assist each #LIVARS pic.twitter.com/RskmgK8dIo — Premier League (@premierleague) March 4, 2017

45th minute, 2-0 Liverpool: There will be two minutes of added time in the first half.

44th minute, 2-0 Liverpool: A deflection falls kindly to Coutinho inside Arsenal’s penalty area but he can’t beat the on-rushing Cech with his quickly taken shot.

Ese control de Coutinho ha sido una auténtica locura. ¡Vaya crack! #PremierLeague pic.twitter.com/39KVpQ4JYi — La casa del fútbol (@casadelfutbol) March 4, 2017

39th minute, 2-0 Liverpool: Mane doubles Liverpool’s lead, having received Firmino’s pass on the right side of Arsenal’s penalty area and beaten Cech with a fine finish.

Firmino returns the favour to Mane! Sadio slams home to double our lead! 🔥 [2-0] pic.twitter.com/GpwaPBh6gn — Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 4, 2017

Mane and Firmino each have a goal and an assist to their credit.

9’: Liverpool 1-0 Arsenal ⚽️

Mané assist, Firmino goal 40’: Liverpool 2-0 Arsenal ⚽️

Firmino assist, Mané goal Returning the favour. pic.twitter.com/Z9MCkMXvjj — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) March 4, 2017

4 – Sadio Mane has scored and assisted in four Premier League games this season, more than any other player. Talisman. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 4, 2017

35th minute, 1-0 Liverpool: The referee shows Coquelin a yellow card after successive professional fouls.

28th minute, 1-0 Liverpool: Petr Cech saves Coutinho’s powerful drive from 20 yards out.

📷 Coutinho lets fly from outside the box but a fully-stretched Petr Cech ensures it remains 1-0 (38 mins) #LIVARS https://t.co/g2SrgxNQ9a pic.twitter.com/VWiKcf1Ioq — Premier League (@premierleague) March 4, 2017

24th minute, 1-0 Liverpool: Liverpool has dominated the first 25 minutes, as Arsenal struggles to find its rhythm.

Liverpool hasn’t played outstanding soccer so far but it has been far better than the visitors, and the lead is deserved.

Arsenal's fans chanting "we've had a shot." Detect some heavy sarcasm there. — Phil McNulty (@philmcnulty) March 4, 2017

18th minute, 1-0 Liverpool: The Reds still have Arsenal under intense pressure. Another goal could be coming.

16th minute, 1-0 Liverpool: Firmino’s goal rewarded the Reds for their fast start. They have a habit of scoring early.

19 – Liverpool have scored 19 goals in the opening 30 minutes of Premier League games this season; five more than any other club. Blocks. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 4, 2017

Ninth minute, 1-0 Liverpool: Roberto Firmino puts Liverpool in front with an emphatic finish from five yards out. Liverpool has gone direct and struck gold.

Sadio Mane crossed from the right to Phillipe Coutinho, who failed to make contact with the delivery but allowed it to roll to Firmino.

The Brazilian finally is back on the score-sheet. Of course, he does so against Arsenal.

Roberto Firmino: Has scored his first goal since January, ending a goalless run of 545 mins (9 hours, 5 mins) #LIVARS — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) March 4, 2017

https://twitter.com/OptaJoe/status/838083275059003392

Fifth minute, 0-0: Following a corner kick, Arsenal’s Francis Coquelin shoots on goal from 20 yards out, but his effort doesn’t trouble Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet.

Fourth minute, 0-0: Liverpool starts on the front foot, controlling possession and territory early on. But the Reds only have a corner kick to show for their early advantage.

Kickoff, 0-0: The Liverpool-Arsenal Premier League game is under way at Anfield.

Pregame: Ragnar Klavan returns to Liverpool’s starting lineup for the first time since the FA Cup loss to Wolves on Jan. 28. He’ll partner Joel Matip in central defense, while Lucas Leiva drops to the bench.

The rest of Liverpool’s lineup is unchanged from the side that lost to Leicester City on Monday.

Arsenal has made one eye-popping change, dropping Alexis Sanchez to the bench and opting for Olivier Giroud at center forward. Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger explains why the Chilean superstar will initally watch from the sideline.

🗣 “We’re going with Giroud and Welbeck up front because we will need to be a bit more direct and strong in the air.” pic.twitter.com/NbSGcLlnaj — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) March 4, 2017

Sanchez has been Arsenal’s chief goal threat for the last two-plus seasons.

Alexis Sanchez for Arsenal in the league this season: Most chances created (63)

Most goals (17)

Most assists (8) On the bench… big call. pic.twitter.com/HiZohSlukY — Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 4, 2017

Arsenal: With & without Alexis Sanchez in the starting XI pic.twitter.com/WGUajr9jT7 — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) March 4, 2017

But Giroud has enjoyed success against Liverpool.

Olivier Giroud starts for Arsenal – only Thierry Henry (8) has scored more for the Gunners against Liverpool than Giroud (5) in the #PL — STATS Football (@STATS_Football) March 4, 2017

Dropping Sanchez is a seismic gamble by Wenger. He could alter Arsenal’s familiar 4-2-3-1 formation.

11:45 a.m.: Here are the starting lineups:

Liverpool

Arsenal

11:30 a.m. ET: Liverpool’s Premier League game against Arsenal on Saturday at Anfield will justifiably command the attention of the soccer world.

Two of the Premier League’s biggest and most popular teams are set to clash at in a game that promises excitement, drama and, of course, goals.

16 – There have been 16 goals scored in the last three Premier League games between Liverpool and Arsenal at Anfield. Entertainment. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 4, 2017

Arsenal occupies fourth place in the Premier League standings with 50 points after 25 games, while Liverpool sits fifth with 49 points after 26 games. The teams have little chance of catching Chelsea and winning the Premier League title. But both clubs are firmly in the hunt for a top-four finish and a place in next season’s UEFA Champions League.

If Liverpool and Arsenal reproduce the form they’ve shown this season against top-six opponents, home fans should leave Anfield with smiles on their faces.

But plot twists occur throughout every Premier League campaign. Will this game mark another pivot point?

Liverpool vs. Arsenal kicks off at 12:30 p.m. ET. Join us right here for all the action from Anfield.

Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com