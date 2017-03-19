Louisville Vs, Michigan: Watch NCAA Tournament Second Round Game

Share this:

Tweet







The No. 2 seed Louisville Cardinals will face a stiff test Sunday afternoon as they try to advance to the Sweet 16.

Standing in their way are the red-hot, seventh-seeded Michigan Wolverines and star guard Derrick Walton Jr.

The Wolverines snuck by the No. 10 seed Oklahoma State Cowboys Friday with a 92-91 victory, their sixth win in a row. The Cardinals, meanwhile, pulled away from the fifteenth-seeded Jacksonville State Gamecocks 78-63.

The winner will advance to Kansas City, Mo., and face the winner of No. 3 Oregon and No. 11 Rhode Island in the Sweet 16.

Here’s how you can watch Louisville vs. Michigan online.

When: Sunday, March 19, at 12:10 p.m. ET.

Live Stream: NCAA.com

Thumbnail photo via Thomas J. Russo/USA TODAY Sports Images