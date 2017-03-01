Manchester City Vs. Huddersfield Live Stream: Watch FA Cup Game Online

Share this:

A full English soccer division separates Manchester City from Huddersfield Town, but they’ll meet once again Wednesday in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

The teams played to a goal-less draw on Feb. 18, and Wednesday’s replay game will determine which side advances in world soccer’s oldest competition. Most expect Manchester City, which sits third in the Premier League standings, to triumph over Huddersfield Town, the third-place team in England’s Championship (second division) standings. The winner will visit Middlesbrough on March 11 in the quarterfinals.

Here’s how to Manchester City vs. Huddersfield Town online.

When: Wednesday, March 1, at 2:45 p.m. ET

Watch: FOX Soccer 2Go

