Mark Cuban Gives Hot Take On Russell Westbrook’s NBA MVP Chances

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban is a very smart man, but his take Sunday on the NBA’s MVP race was just dumb.

He was asked about the MVP race before his Mavericks hosted the Oklahoma City Thunder and their superstar guard Russell Westbrook.

Cuban’s response was interesting, to say the least.

Mark Cuban says MVP is a toss-up between James Harden and LeBron James. Where is Russell Westbrook in that mix? "He's not." — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) March 6, 2017

Westbrook is averaging a triple-double (31.7 points, 10.1 assists, 10.7 rebounds) this season. The only player to average a triple-double for a full season is Milwaukee Bucks legend Oscar Robertson.

After losing superstar forward Kevin Durant to free agency last summer, the Thunder have remained competitive and likely will return to the playoffs. It’s almost all thanks to Westbrook’s dominance.

Sure, Houston Rockets guard James Harden (who’s almost averaging a triple-double himself) and Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James are having MVP-caliber seasons as well, and both would be deserving winners. But to exclude Westbrook from the mix altogether is just ludicrous.

Maybe Cuban is just frustrated with the Mavericks’ 2016-17 campaign. Dallas likely will miss the playoffs for only the second time in the last 17 seasons.

