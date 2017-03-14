Mets, Marvel Team Up For Noah Syndergaard’s Awesome Thor Bobblehead

Share this:

Noah Syndergaard is going to live out every little kid’s dream this Major League Baseball season.

The New York Mets starting pitcher earned the nickname Thor thanks to his dominance on the mound, his Scandinavian last name and his long blond locks, but he’s taking the next step to actually become the Norse god. The Mets gave Syndergaard a bobblehead day set for July 22, and they teamed up with Marvel to turn the 24-year-old into a superhero.

Here’s the early mock-up.

Here's a mockup of the Mets' July 22 Noah Syndergaard "Thor" bobblehead giveaway, in partnership with Marvel. pic.twitter.com/5JmivXPENk — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) March 13, 2017

Not only is Syndergaard’s bobblehead pretty awesome, but the addition of the winged helmet also solves the problem of how MLB can protect pitchers’ heads. It’s a win-win for everyone.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images