What Red Sox Rival Told Dominic Smith Before Joining Boston

The Red Sox have a fierce foe to thank in part for one of their most recent acquisitions.

Dominic Smith officially joined Boston early Wednesday evening, less than an hour before he made his Red Sox debut in the middle game against the San Francisco Giants at Fenway Park. Smith became available to Boston on Wednesday after he opted out of his minor-league deal in Tampa Bay.

But the wheels for relocation were set in motion a few days before Smith put pen to paper with the Red Sox. The Rays on Sunday gave the 28-year-old permission to seek out a new opportunity, which set the stage for Smith to fly into Boston on Tuesday and take a physical with the club Wednesday morning.

“They (the Rays) told me from the beginning that if there’s an opportunity somewhere else they won’t hold me back,” Smith told reporters, per MassLive. “We talked on Sunday. They said we could start reaching out to teams. … I have nothing but respect for them for that. And that’s the only way I’d be here today because they could have dragged it out for a little bit longer. But we’re here today and happy to be a part of the Red Sox. That’s just great to say.”

Story continues below advertisement

The “whirlwind” of a first day with Boston culminated with Smith batting seventh and starting at first base against San Francisco. The eighth-year pro went 1-for-4 with an RBI single in the fifth inning to help the Red Sox earn a 6-2 win.

Smith and his new team will go for a fifth straight victory Thursday afternoon when they close out their three-game set with the Giants. NESN’s full coverage of the finale begins at 12:30 p.m. ET.