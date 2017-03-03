Mets’ Noah Syndergaard To Have Cameo Appearance On ‘Game of Thrones’

Share this:

New York Mets ace Noah Syndergaard is one of the most talented pitchers in baseball, but the imposing right-hander will show off his talents in another realm this spring: Television.

According to the New York Post, Syndergaard will have a cameo appearance in the upcoming season of “Game of Thrones.”

“Syndergaard worked as an extra in an episode of the upcoming season of ‘Game of Thrones,’ the popular HBO series he loves, because it fit his schedule; he flew to Spain last November to take part in the filming,” The Post’s Kevin Davidoff writes.

Syndergaard, who’s often called “Thor” due to his 6-foot-6 frame, confirmed the news via Twitter on Friday.

As you may have heard, I plan on suiting up with Team Wildling this year for the Westeros Baseball Classic. They have a great Manager pic.twitter.com/T8NmEZ3cF9 — Noah Syndergaard (@Noahsyndergaard) March 3, 2017

Syndergaard won’t be the only athlete making a cameo appearance on “Game of Thrones” this season, as it’s been reported that UFC star Conor McGregor will see some time on screen as well.

The 24-year-old pitcher is excited to take on new opportunities that his MLB platform has granted him.

“Playing baseball opens up a lot of doors for certain things,” Syndergaard told The Post. “I just kind of want to embrace those certain things, whether it’s acting or doing something outside of baseball that allows you to show your personality.”

Given Syndergaard’s electric stuff on the mound, it’s expected he’ll contend for the National League Cy Young award. However, “Thor” sees a different award in his future.

“Maybe Entertainer of the Year later down the line? “ Syndergaard said. “We’ll see about that.”

