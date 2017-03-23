Michigan Vs. Oregon Live Stream: Watch NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 Online

Share this:

The Sweet 16 of the 2017 NCAA Tournament begins Thursday night when No. 7 seed Michigan squares off with No. 3 seed Oregon in the Midwest Region.

The Wolverines won the Big 10 conference tournament and have sustained that momentum through two rounds of March Madness. Taking on the Ducks at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, MO, will be Michigan’s toughest test, though.

Here’s how to watch Michigan-Oregon online.

When: Thursday, March 23 at 7:09 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NCAA.com

Thumbnail photo via Jay Biggerstaff/USA TODAY Sports Images