Michigan Wears Practice Gear In Big Ten Opener After Plane Goes Off Runway

Michigan’s men’s basketball team made it safely to Washington, D.C. after its first plane ran off the runway, but the Wolverines can’t say the same about their uniforms.

Michigan was scheduled to arrive in the nation’s capital Wednesday for its Big Ten tournament game against Illinois on Thursday, but their plane had to abort take-off due to strong winds and wound up going off the runway after braking. Luckily, everyone on board was unharmed, but there was extensive damage to the plane and its cargo was trapped underneath.

So when the Wolverines took off Thursday morning before their game against the Fighting Illini at noon, they had to leave without their uniforms and opt for their practice uniforms instead.

Fans have been asking. Yes, our game uniforms did not make the trip. Today we wear:

Tops – 💛

Shorts -💙

Shoes – 💙 Let's go to work! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/qGR06Oe9BD — Michigan Basketball (@umichbball) March 9, 2017

Michigan is dealing with this the best they can. pic.twitter.com/qnCodyJVXO — SB Nation (@SBNation) March 9, 2017

We’re going to go out on a limb here, though, and assume the players didn’t mind much after coming out of what likely was a terrifying experience uninjured. Plus, they wound up destroying Illinois 75-55, so maybe they should just keep wearing them.

