Mike Francesa Has All Sorts Of Terrible, Sexist Takes On Women Coaching Men

Mike Francesa’s show only will air for 10 more months on WFAN, and the end of 2017 can’t come soon enough after what he said Wednesday about women.

One of Francesa’s listeners called into his show and asked the longtime sports talk show host if he believes a woman could coach men. His answer was all sorts of sexist.

Here’s just an example of what he said, via Business Insider:

“What would qualify her to be a coach on the professional level of a men’s team? … If you owned the team, would you take someone that has no experience and then make them the head coach of your team? … Do you know how difficult it would be on a female to have to manage 25 men? Or 50 men? Do you know how impossible that would be? It wouldn’t be tough, it would be impossible! You’re gonna tell me that you would think a woman would walk into an NFL team and coach as a head coach 15 assistants and 50-60 men?”

Sigh.

You can hear the full exchange in the video below.

Mike Francesa with an unfathomable display of sexism. Women shouldn't be anywhere near men's sports! (Except for cheerleaders, presumably.) pic.twitter.com/2n2plZMLIF — Funhouse (@SportsFunhouse) March 2, 2017

Thumbnail photo via Jim O’Connor/USA TODAY Sports Images