Millennials, Not Inexperience Are Being Blamed For Poor Car Buying

Millennials get bad raps. People lumped into this category often have their poor decisions blamed on their generation’s perceived shortcomings, rather than on more practical explanations, such as inexperience. Millennials are considered bad at many things, which now includes car buying.

A report this week from Automotive News’ Hannah Lutz cites multiple statistics as evidence of consumers, ages 34 and under, being poor car buyers simply because they’re millennials. Moreover, the report goes on to sau that millennials’ poor car-buying habits are unlikely to improve as they age.

The report claims that, according to Jeff Schuster, senior vice president of forecasting for LMC Automotive, millennials calculate a vehicle’s affordability based on what the monthly payment will be, rather than the total price. Additionally, consumers who are ages 34 and under were responsible for the largest share of auto loan originations in the third quarter of 2016 at 26 percent, according to Moody’s Analytics, via Automotive News.

If you ask us, however, people aren’t born bad car buyers — or drivers — and its certainly not a quality which someone inherits from an arbitrary range of numbers. Car buying is a difficult, cumbersome process, one that isn’t conducive to inexperience. People who aren’t used to the vehicle-purchase process probably aren’t going to make the most financially responsible decisions, but rather it takes extended research, as well as experience, to approach car buying confidently.

According to Automotive News’ report, though, practice might not make perfect for millennials, who reportedly will represent 40 percent of the new-vehicle market by 2020.

“Many millennials purchase compact cars over more expensive vehicles, but as their lifestyles change, many may switch to SUVs or crossovers to accommodate a growing family,” Lutz wrote in the report. “The impact of the monthly payment, however, will likely last.”

Lutz goes on to mention how Auto Gravity, a financial technology company, is working on a solution for its mobile app that would make it possible for consumers to filter vehicles in their searches based on monthly payment and vehicle type.

“Young consumers are accustomed to a payment, subscription-based culture,” Lutz writes. “It fits in with the rest of their purchasing habits.”

The problem with this type of dot connecting, is it assumes millennials are unique in that they will not grow more financially responsible as they gain experience in situations like car buying. Not only is this a sweeping generalization, but it’s also a rationale that perpetuates the belief that millennials can be taken advantage of.

Thumbnail photo via Flicker/State Farm