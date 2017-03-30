MLB Predictions 2017: Can Cubs, Indians Set Up Epic World Series Rematch?

Share this:

The Chicago Cubs just ended the longest title drought in professional sports. So, now what?

The 2017 Major League Baseball season has a lot to live up to after one of the greatest World Series in recent memory saw the Cubs down the Cleveland Indians in a thrilling Game 7.

But hope springs eternal at this time of year, and there are plenty of intriguing storylines entering Opening Day. Can Chris Sale and the Boston Red Sox live up to their lofty expectations? Can the Houston Astros make good on Sports Illustrated’s bold prediction from three years ago? Can the New York Mets finally get their act together?

Of course, those clubs all could take a backseat to the Cubs and Indians, both of whom are well-situated to get right back to where they were last October. Who could stand in their way? Let’s break it down in our official 2017 MLB preview.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

AL East

1. Boston Red Sox

2. Toronto Blue Jays

3. New York Yankees

4. Tampa Bay Rays

5. Baltimore Orioles

Even if David Price remains on the shelf for a while, the Red Sox have enough offensive firepower to repeat as division champs. The Jays boast a solid lineup and strong rotation, though, while the Yankees also could be a dark horse.

AL Central

1. Cleveland Indians

2. Detroit Tigers

3. Minnesota Twins

4. Kansas City Royals

5. Chicago White Sox

This division is a one-horse race. The Tigers could eclipse the .500 mark and the Twins are improving, but Edwin Encarnacion and the Indians should have first place wrapped up by early September.

AL West

1. Houston Astros

2. Seattle Mariners

3. Texas Rangers

4. Los Angeles Angels

5. Oakland Athletics

The West sneakily could be the AL’s toughest division. The Astros should put it all together for their first division crown since 2001, but the Mariners are a trendy sleeper, the Rangers still have plenty of talent and the Angels could make some noise if their pitching staff stays healthy.

AL Wild Card

1. Mariners

2. Blue Jays

The balanced Mariners got better on both sides of the ball this offseason by adding shortstop Jean Segura and pitchers Yovani Gallardo and Drew Smyly. Yes, the Blue Jays lost Encarnacion, but one of the best rotations in baseball should be enough to offset any offensive drop-off.

AL Champion: Indians

Picking the favorite is boring, but Cleveland is just too stacked. This team could push 100 wins this season, setting up an AL Championship Series matchup with Terry Francona’s old friends, the Red Sox. The Indians win in seven, punching a return ticket to the Fall Classic.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

NL East

1. Washington Nationals

2. New York Mets

3. Miami Marlins

4. Atlanta Braves

5. Philadelphia Phillies

The Mets could give the Nats a run for their money if their pitching staff can stay intact the whole season. But that’s a big “if.” Bryce Harper, Trea Turner and a strong rotation help keep the NL pennant in our nation’s capital.

NL Central

1. Chicago Cubs

2. Pittsburgh Pirates

3. St. Louis Cardinals

4. Milwaukee Brewers

5. Cincinnati Reds

It might be a while before anyone else wins this division. The Pirates still have a flaky rotation, and injuries already are popping up for the Cardinals. Just hand the Central to the Cubs now.

NL West

1. Los Angeles Dodgers

2. San Francisco Giants

3. Colorado Rockies

4. Arizona Diamondbacks

5. San Diego Padres

As usual, this division will come down to the Dodgers and Giants. Madison Bumgarner and Johnny Cueto is as fearsome a pitching duo as you’ll see, but L.A. boasts a better offense and a nearly comparable rotation led by Clayton Kershaw. The Dodgers make it five straight division titles.

NL Wild Card

1. Giants

2. Mets

The addition of closer Mark Melancon fills a huge bullpen need for San Francisco, which is poised to reach the playoffs in an odd season for the first time since 2003. New York has the pitching depth to withstand an injury or two and enough veteran bats to make a third consecutive postseason appearance.

NL Champion: Cubs

See Indians, AL champs. Picking the Cubs here isn’t a leap of faith, but who’s capable of beating them? The Nationals make a run to the NL Championship Series, only to be run out of town by Kris Bryant and Co.

World Series Champion: Indians

Remember when the Cleveland Cavaliers redeemed themselves against the Golden State Warriors in the 2016 NBA Finals? We’re predicting a baseball redux. The Indians enter the 2017 rematch with a healthy Danny Salazar and Carlos Carrasco, and a pitching trio spearheaded by Corey Kluber holds the Cubs in check just enough for the Tribe to end their own historic championship drought.

Thumbnail photo via Allan Henry/USA TODAY Sports Images